Community Mourns Beloved Catholic School Coach, AD Joe Reyda Who Died Unexpectedly In DC

An alert was issued to families of Gonzaga College High School students and alumni on Tuesday morning after Joe Reyda died of an apparent heart attack in his home, Rev. Joseph Lingan said.

“Joe was a beloved and instrumental member of our school community,” he said. “As our longtime Athletic Director, he shaped the Gonzaga experience of thousands of young men.”

Reyda was described as “a humble leader, gentle soul, and devoted husband, father, and friend.”

“He loved Gonzaga as much as anyone, giving himself as an alumnus, longtime coach, and dedicated employee of over three decades,” Lingan continued. “A role model for our students and colleagues, and a consummate man for others, Joe will be profoundly missed.”

Support poured in on social media following the announcement of Reyda's death.

"Truly heartbreaking news. Joe was so kind and genuine. I know that Tom - my husband, Joe’s friend and fellow Gonzaga alum - will be rooting for all Gonzaga sports together in heaven," one person wrote.

Other described how Reyda helped support their friends and family while they were coming up at Gonzaga College High School.

"Joe embodies the spirit of 'A Man For Others,' a member of the community posted. "He touched so many lives. He will be missed. I am sorry for everyone who knew and loved him."

Reyda was also renowned for keeping his Twitter profile up to date with all the happenings of the various sports teams at the school.

"Heartbreaking. A man for others gone far too soon. How reassuring it was to see him at all the games and to check his Twitter feed for the latest scores/updates," one person added. "As constant as the bell tower for Gonzaga."

It wasn't just the school community lamenting his passing, either, as several people reached out to explain how Reyda helped them through tough times.

"He was wonderful to my family when my brother, Aaron Cooper, died suddenly in 2004 after battling mental illness," another person said. "My brother had never even attended Gonzaga but he knew out family our family from there.

"I had not seen him in years but I remember his kindness in February 2004 when my brother died."

Reyda leaves behind his wife, Tricia, two daughters, and “countless friends.” No information about funeral arrangements have been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.