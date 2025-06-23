Comedian Taylor Tomlinson Bringing Her Laugh-Out-Loud Tour to DC This Fall

Taylor Tomlinson is bringing her sharp, self-deprecating, and wildly relatable comedy to DAR Constitution Hall and fans know this is not the show to miss.

Tickets are already moving fast—check out Stubhub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats to get yours now.

Tomlinson became a household name with her three hit Netflix specials, "Quarter-Life Crisis" (2020), "Look At You" (2022), and "Have It All" (2024) where she turned awkward therapy sessions, emotionally unavailable boyfriends, and millennial panic into pure comedy gold. Her delivery is quick, her punchlines are ruthless, and her stories are the kind you retell to your friends for weeks.

She even broke into late-night TV as host of CBS’s "After Midnight," becoming the youngest woman ever to helm a network talk show. But after just two seasons, Tomlinson stepped away to get back to what she calls her “first love”: stand-up.

And thank goodness she did.

Tomlinson's comedy hits hard and fast—and tickets won’t last long. Don’t miss your chance to see her live in the nation’s capital.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

