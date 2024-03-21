Close Family Friend Who Sexually Abused 8-Year-Old Child In DC Facing Life In Prison: Feds

Griselda Martinez-Moz was convicted on Thursday on multiple counts of first-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances following a seven-day trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Prosecutors say that "on two occasions in 2015 and 2016, Martinez-Moz sexually abused a child who was eight years old at the time. A close friend of the child’s family, Martinez-Moz, on multiple occasions, subjected the child to sexual acts."

According to officials, Martinez-Moz faces the potential of life imprisonment without the opportunity of release. If she were to be released, Martinez-Moz would be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of her life.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.