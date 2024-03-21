Mostly Cloudy 49°

Close Family Friend Who Sexually Abused 8-Year-Old Child In DC Facing Life In Prison: Feds

A 42-year-old Maryland woman is facing life in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life for sexually abusing the 8-year-old child of what federal prosecutors described as a "close family friend." 

 Photo Credit: Canva/welcomia
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Griselda Martinez-Moz was convicted on Thursday on multiple counts of first-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances following a seven-day trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Prosecutors say that "on two occasions in 2015 and 2016, Martinez-Moz sexually abused a child who was eight years old at the time. A close friend of the child’s family, Martinez-Moz, on multiple occasions, subjected the child to sexual acts."

According to officials, Martinez-Moz faces the potential of life imprisonment without the opportunity of release. If she were to be released, Martinez-Moz would be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of her life.

