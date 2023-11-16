Christmas Eve Killer Convicted Of Shooting Ex Outside Northwest DC Restaurant

Marvin Lopez remained a fugitive for years in his native El Salvador until he was eventually tracked down and tried for the murder of Evelyn Yamileth Arroyo Guerra in 2014, authorities announced.

The slaying was reported in front of the El Sabor Latino Restaurant in the 3900 block of 14th Street NW, where Yamileth worked as a waitress at the time.

According to court documents, on Dec. 24, 2014, a pair of lieutenants from the Metropolitan Police Department were on patrol on 14th Street when they heard two gunshots ring out, and passersby were able to point them in the direction of the shooter.

One of the lieutenants gave chase, but Lopez was fled on foot through a wooded area near the end of Shepherd Street NW and lost him, while the other found Yamileth suffering from fatal gunshot wounds to her chest and head.

Witnesses at the time who knew Yamileth said they had seen Lopez - her recent ex - approaching her outside the restaurant as she arrived for work, and Facebook messages between the two from days before the murder showed him threatening to kill her.

An arrest warrant was obtained by police the next day, but Lopez was unable to be located before he fled back to El Salvador until he was arrested and extradited back to the country to face charges in March.

The 44-year-old was convicted by a jury on Tuesday, Nov. 14 of first-degree murder while armed and a weapons offense. When he is sentenced in January, he will face life in prison.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.