Clinton resident Christian Elsberry has been identified by the agency as the person whose body was found shortly after 4 a.m. on April 13, officials confirmed.

At approximately 4:12 a.m. on Saturday, officers found the vehicle parked on the sidewalk near the intersection of Stanton Road and Mississippi Avenue SE, and when they approached, found Elsberry inside, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene, who pronounced Elsberry dead.

No details about a possible motive or suspect has been released by the department. The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.