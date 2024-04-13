A Few Clouds and Breezy 63°

Christian Elsberry Found Shot To Death In DC

A Maryland man was found shot to death inside a vehicle that was partially parked on a sidewalk in Southeast DC on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metropolitan police are investigating&nbsp;the fatal incident.

Clinton resident Christian Elsberry has been identified by the agency as the person whose body was found shortly after 4 a.m. on April 13, officials confirmed.

At approximately 4:12 a.m. on Saturday, officers found the vehicle parked on the sidewalk near the intersection of Stanton Road and Mississippi Avenue SE, and when they approached, found Elsberry inside, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene, who pronounced Elsberry dead.

No details about a possible motive or suspect has been released by the department. The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

