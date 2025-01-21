During his flurry of appointments, firings, and executive orders issued on Monday after the president's inauguration, Andrés — who founded World Central Kitchen — found himself in the president's crosshairs as he targeted those who "are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again."

In a bombastic social media post early on Tuesday, the new president announced that he has served an "official notice of dismissal," for four people, "with many more coming soon," including the chef from Bethesda.

"Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council—YOU’RE FIRED!"

However, Andrés had a rough truth for the new president, enjoying the fact that he could inform Trump that he had already submitted his resignation a week ago after his two-year term reached its conclusion.

The chef took the opportunity to praise his colleagues on the Council, while imploring Trump to put people over party and politics.

"I hope (he) exercises his presidential authority so the Council can continue to advocate for fitness and good health for all Americans," Andrés said. "These are bipartisan issues…nonpartisan issues,

"May God give you the wisdom, Mr. President, to put politics and name calling aside…and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together.

"Let’s build longer tables…."

Outside of his work with the previous administration at the White House, Andrés has been a fixture in the DC area region for years, with multiple award-winning restaurants throughout the area.

He reportedly planned to open a spot at the Trump International Hotel in DC years ago before the president made negative comments about Mexican immigration and the chef pulled out .

Andrés previously also was appointed by President Barack Obama as an ambassador for citizenship and naturalization.

