Charles Rucker has been named a person of interest in the shooting death of 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Cheadle was sitting in a parked car with family when she was struck by gunfire around 3:03 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, in the 1000 block of 14th Street SE, according to police.

Detectives say Rucker is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting, which turned fatal two days later when the girl died.

He is pictured in a newly released wanted homicide poster, and MPD is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“This is a tragedy for Honesty’s family and our entire city,” MPD Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith said. “Our detectives are working hard, pursuing several leads, and will do everything in their power to find those responsible for this shooting and bring them to justice.”

Police say at least one person began “discharging a firearm in the block,” hitting the vehicle Cheadle was inside with family members.

She was shot in the upper body.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and rushed her to the hospital. On Monday, July 7, MPD confirmed she had died from her injuries.

The FBI and US Marshals Service are jointly offering $25,000, in addition to the $25,000 from MPD, totaling $50,000 in possible reward money.

Do not approach Charles Rucker, officials cautioned. Call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay with Daily Voice for updates.

