Charles Rucker, of Washington DC, was arrested Saturday, July 12, and charged in DC Superior Court, according to US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Rucker is accused of firing several shots toward the parked vehicle around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, hitting Honesty in the head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but died two days later on July 7.

According to court documents, after the shooting, Rucker attempted to collect and remove evidence from the scene.

During his initial appearance before Judge Rainey Brandt, the court found probable cause that Rucker committed the murder and ordered him held without bond while awaiting trial, according to prosecutors.

The arrest came days after Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith made a public plea for justice and credited the “diligence and hard work” of detectives.

“They have not stopped their pursuit for justice since they received the horrific call,” Smith said.

A $50,000 reward had been offered for information leading to Rucker’s arrest.

“Honesty was only 3 years old — full of light, personality, and so much promise,” her aunt and guardian Tamika Butler said at the time. “She was innocent and deserved a lifetime of love, joy, and safety.”

“To her loved ones,” Smith added, “I know today's news does not make you whole again — nothing we can do will fill the void left by Honesty's passing. But we do hope that the arrest brings some comfort or measure of comfort to the family as you grieve.”

