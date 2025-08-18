Montgomery County Police said Carlos St. James Hover, 34, of Washington, DC, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 15, after walking into a Capital One Bank on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring and committing an armed robbery.

Detectives quickly linked Hover to a rape that happened the night before at a Rockville gas station, where police say he “entered the store, physically attacked, and sexually assaulted the lone employee before leaving.”

Investigators noted that Hover was wearing some of the same "distinctive clothing" during both crimes and had driven a Mazda SUV to each scene.

He was also caught on surveillance video from the gas station, police said. After being apprehended, Hover was all smiles for the camera when he was booked.

Hover was charged with:

First-degree rape;

First-degree assault;

Armed robbery;

Resisting arrest;

Other related offenses.

He is being held without bond.

