On Monday, Aug. 18, Byron Mejia was surrounded by three police cars and taken into custody by ICE while commuting to his job, according to his distraught family.

Mejia, who came to Washington, DC from Guatemala in 2005 at age 19, has spent more than 20 years in the community, raising two children with his wife, Monica Sanchez.

Loved ones say he built a life marked by hard work, thoughtfulness, and selflessness, calling him "someone who never hesitates to help others in need."

In response, friends and well-wishers have launched a fundraising campaign to help raise money for Mejia's legal defense fund.

"The father of a student at my daughter’s school was grabbed off the street by masked ICE agents today," Rachael Blumenberg posted online. "He was thrown in the back of an unmarked car and driven away, and they have no idea where he is."

Mejia's detention comes amid the federal crackdown in the nation's capital, which has seen an uptick in arrests by authorities.

Ward 5 Mutual Aid in Washington, DC also shared support: “Please consider helping a local family, where Byron Mejia, a father and husband, was detained on the 18th of August 2025 while on the way to work. He came to DC from Guatemala and has been part of the DC community for 20+ years.”

His son, Kelvin Mejia, launched a fundraiser to cover legal fees, bond, and other urgent expenses as the family navigates what comes next.

“For me, my little sister, and my mom, he has always been the heart of our family—putting us first and caring for us with love and dedication,” Kelvin wrote. “His detention has left not only an emotional void but also a heavy financial burden, as my mom is now our only source of income.”

Another well-wisher from overseas who donated called the incident "appalling"

"We are friends of Christina Wilson and her family and we live in the UK," Gail Douglas said.

"We are appalled by what has happened to your family and hope our donation and those of others can help you get your dad back in your home where he should always be."

By Wednesday, Aug. 20, the GoFundMe — titled Keep Our Family Together – Support for Byron Mejia — had raised more than $33,000 from nearly 700 donations.

“One of the most impactful ways you can continue helping is by sharing this fundraiser with your friends, coworkers, or community,” Kelvin Mejia wrote in an update.

“Your kindness is helping us take the first steps toward bringing my dad home,” he added. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us.”

