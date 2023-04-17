HQ2: What We Know About Amazon Headquarters Headed To Arlington (PHOTOS)

Arlington is months away from becoming the official second home to Amazon's headquarters.

Well, its second headquarters, otherwise known as HQ2.

The tech giant's new office complex, which is more than three years in the making, will bring offices, a renovated public park and various restaurants and retailers to 1400 S. Eads St.

Phase I of construction on a pair of 22-story towers is set to wrap in June 2023. Phase II of the project — which includes three more towers and a futuristic Helix — was paused in March.

According to the Washington Post, Amazon recently requested more than $152 million in economic incentive payments from Virginia for HQ2 by late 2026. That's just a fraction of the $750 million that the state committed to providing Amazon for the new offices.

Several businesses have been slotted into the retail portion of HQ2, including Celebree School of National Landing, Conte Bikes, Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe, Glo30, and Peruvian Brothers, Rako Coffee, Cocktail and Wine Bar, according to ARL Now.

