Astonished DC Burger Joint Worker Takes Lunch Order Directly From Biden In Viral Video

While the last person living in the White House preferred his food to be fast, President Joe Biden likes to keep things local.

An employee at Ghostburger in Washington, DC got the surprise of a lifetime when the commander-in-chief called in an order for his and Vice President Kamala Harris' weekly lunch at the Executive Mansion.

Brittany Spaddy was left in awe in a video posted by the restaurant's owners Josh and Kelly Philips, who orchestrated the call with the president to celebrate small businesses in America and Spaddy's loyal service through a rough stretch dating back to the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to reports, the Philips specially orchestrated the call with a plan that involved Spaddy, one of the restaurant's first employees, coming into work early to ensure that she was the one to pick up the phone.

“That’s crazy,” a starstruck Spaddy muttered after hanging up the call with one of the most powerful men in the world. “Oh, I’m shaking.”

Biden opted for a bacon cheeseburger with American cheese, while Harris went for a single Ghostburger with bacon, no cheese, and no “spooky sauce.” Both also enjoyed crinkle-cut fries.

“Ordered a bacon cheeseburger from a local restaurant yesterday to celebrate over 10 million new small business applications during my presidency,” Biden tweeted. “I may have caught Brittany off guard.”

In the closing of the now-viral video, a bemused Biden can be seen recalling the exchange with Spaddy as he and the vice president cracked open their fries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.