7-Eleven Selling These Four Virginia Locations

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
7-Eleven in Williamsburg, 2nd Street
7-Eleven in Williamsburg, 2nd Street Photo Credit: Google Maps

7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Virginia.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Some of the stores are some of the 3,800 Speedway stores that 7-Eleven purchased in May 2021.

The Virginia stores touting for sale signs are:

  • Williamsburg, 2nd Street
  • Colonial Heights, Temple Avenue
  • Salem, W. Main Street
  • Salem, E. Main Street

Click here for the full list of 7-Eleven stores up for sale across the US.

