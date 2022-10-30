7-Eleven Selling These Four Virginia Locations

7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Virginia.
NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Some of the stores are some of the 3,800 Speedway stores that 7-Eleven purchased in May 2021.
The Virginia stores touting for sale signs are:
- Williamsburg, 2nd Street
- Colonial Heights, Temple Avenue
- Salem, W. Main Street
- Salem, E. Main Street
