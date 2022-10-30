7-Eleven Selling These Four Virginia Locations

7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Virginia.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Some of the stores are some of the 3,800 Speedway stores that 7-Eleven purchased in May 2021.

The Virginia stores touting for sale signs are:

Williamsburg, 2nd Street

Colonial Heights, Temple Avenue

Salem, W. Main Street

Salem, E. Main Street

