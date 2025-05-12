'Burn That Sh—!' DC Protester Who Torched American Flag Learns Fate In Court

Now, he’s learning his fate.

A North Carolina man who sparked outrage by burning an American flag during a demonstration outside Union Station in Washington, DC has been sentenced, federal prosecutors announced.

Michael Snow Jr., 25, of Durham, was sentenced to four months of probation, 40 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $525 in restitution after pleading guilty to destruction of government property.

The incident happened on July 24, 2024, when protesters gathered in Columbus Circle in front of Union Station between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., the Department of Justice said.

According to court documents, demonstrators pulled down multiple American flags, sprayed graffiti on statues and structures, and clashed with law enforcement.

Among them was Snow.

Prosecutors say someone handed Snow charcoal lighter fluid, which he used to douse the flag before successfully setting it ablaze with help from another individual.

Open-source video and surveillance footage showed Snow grabbing a flag from the ground after it was pulled down. He carried it into the crowd and tried to set it on fire.

“I need a better lighter!” he reportedly yelled.

Someone handed Snow a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid. He doused the flag and, with the help of another protester, set it ablaze as the crowd chanted, “Burn that sh—!”

Photos posted on social media helped authorities identify Snow. Law enforcement later matched him to his driver’s license photo.

The vandalism caused more than $11,000 in damage, including graffiti cleanup and repairs, the National Park Service estimated.

Snow pleaded guilty in February to destruction of government property valued at less than $1,000.

His sentence includes probation, community service, and restitution, but no prison time.

“Stealing a federal flag and burning it is not speech, it’s destruction of federal property,” US Attorney Matthew Graves said. “The relatively few who cross the line from protest to violence and destruction will be held accountable.”

