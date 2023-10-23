Fair 52°

Building Partially Collapses In Southeast DC Fire; Neighbors, Pets Displaced (Video)

There will be wide-ranging implications for residents in Southeast DC following a massive two-alarm fire on Sunday that led to a partial building collapsing. 

On Sunday, Oct. 22, DC Fire and EMS crews were called to the 1900 block of 17th Street SE, where there was a fast-moving fire that tore through a home that was reportedly under construction in the area. 

In total, approximately 100 firefighters were called in from 20 units to battle the fire, some of whom had to get creative as the flames spread. 

Following the fire, officials said that due to the damage caused by the fire, five adults, five children, and two dogs from neighboring homes - which avoided devastating damage - have been displaced.

A nearby auto repair shop and several vehicles also caught fire, though they were quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

