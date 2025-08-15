Brazenly Unlawful’: DC AG Sues Trump Over ‘Hostile Takeover’ Of Police

AG Brian Schwalb announced Friday, Aug. 15, that his office has filed suit to block what he says is an illegal move by the federal government to seize direct control of MPD.

“By illegally declaring a takeover of MPD, the administration is abusing its temporary, limited authority under the law,” Schwalb said in a statement. “This is the gravest threat to Home Rule DC has ever faced, and we are fighting to stop it.”

According to Schwalb, Section 740 of the Home Rule Act allows a president to request MPD’s services only “temporarily, for special emergencies, and solely for federal purposes” — and even then, operational control stays with the mayor and police chief.

It comes a day after Attorney General Pam Bondi named the head of the DEA, Terry Cole, as DC's "emergency police commissioner."

“In DC’s 52 years of Home Rule, no President has tried invoking this authority. Until this week,” Schwalb said.

The AG says that on Monday, President Trump signed an executive order invoking Section 740 and “declaring he was placing MPD under direct federal control.”

On Thursday night, Schwalb says, the US Attorney General ordered MPD Chief Smith replaced with a federal official, rescinded MPD policies, and assumed command of the department.

“The Administration’s actions are brazenly unlawful,” Schwalb said. “They go well beyond the bounds of the President’s limited authority and instead seek a hostile takeover of MPD. They infringe on the District’s right to self-governance and put the safety of DC residents and visitors at risk.”

Schwalb called the move “an affront to the dignity and autonomy of the 700,000 Americans who call DC home” and vowed to block the orders in court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.