Brandon Ross Holbrook will face life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 18, in Calvert County Circuit Court in Prince Frederick, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Holbrook was found guilty of murder in June following an eight-day trial in Calvert County Circuit Court.

According to prosecutors, Holbrook shot Shymanski on Sept. 3, 2023, in the driveway of his home in Huntingtown. He then took the body back to his home in Reedsville, Pennsylvania, where he dismembered and burned the remains.

The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office described Shymanski as “a prominent Washington, DC, photographer and businessman.”

Investigators used surveillance video to place Holbrook’s vehicle in the area at the time of the killing. Forensic evidence later linked him to the dismemberment and disposal of the body.

Holbrook was convicted on multiple charges tied to Shymanski’s murder. Prosecutors previously announced they would seek life without parole during sentencing.

