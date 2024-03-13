Body Recovered From Potomac River Near Key Bridge In DC (Developing)

First responders were called to a stretch of the water north of Key Bridge shortly after noon on March 13, where there was a report made about a body in the river.

Officials say that what started as a water rescue turned into a recovery after the body was found. It is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

No details about the victim, or details surrounding the death, have been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.