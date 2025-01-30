Black Boxes Found After Deadly Plane, Helicopter Crash Over Potomac River In DC (Developing)

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators say that they've recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data from the Bombardier CRJ700 airplane involved in yesterday’s mid-air collision at Reagan National Airport.

The recorders are at the NTSB labs for evaluation to give investigators a better idea about what went wrong in the moments leading up to the crash, which killed dozens.

At least 40 bodies have been recovered from the wreckage in the 24 hours following the crash, with crews working to continue recovery efforts in the river.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

