Overcast 80°

SHARE

Big Tech Cracks Into White House Easter Egg Roll With Pricy Sponsorships: Reports

The annual White House Easter Egg Roll may have a different feel this year after several tech companies have reportedly paid a pretty penny to sponsor the event.

The 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll

The 2019 White House Easter Egg Roll

 Photo Credit: The White House
A young girl gets ready to roll her egg at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House.

A young girl gets ready to roll her egg at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House.

 Photo Credit: Official White House Photo By Chuck Kennedy
Photo Credit: Trump White House Archived
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

According to multiple reports, Elon Musk's Meta, YouTube, Amazon, and other tech companies entered high-dollar partnerships for possible branding opportunities.

Traditionally, the event is privately funded. This year, CNN reported that some sponsors were ponying up between $75,000 and $200,000.

"In addition to the classic Egg Roll and Egg Hunt—both featuring real, small- and medium-sized eggs donated by American egg farmers—guests will enjoy a wide array of entertaining activities thanks to the White House Historical Association and its partnerships," the White House said in a statement. 

Since the late 1800s, the White House Easter Egg Roll has been a fixture in DC, dating back to the Rutherford B. Hayes administration. 

It became an annual event on the South Lawn outside of certain major events including the World Wars, food shortages, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House Easter Egg Roll will be held on Monday, April 21, on the South Lawn. 

A complete rundown of the events scheduled for Monday released by the White House can be found here.

"This year’s event will offer children and families from across the country the opportunity to experience a day of fun, learning, and memorable moments," officials said. "The 2025 celebration will also feature an outstanding lineup of live performances on the Bunny Hop Stage (and) featured readers at the Reading Nook." 

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE