Bicyclist Killed By Speeding Mercedes Driver Crossing Over Double Yellow Line In DC: Police

The Metropolitan Police Department has launched a death investigation after a reckless driver struck and killed a bicyclist early on Tuesday, July 4 while speeding in a black Mercedes in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue NE.

Police say that at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the driver crossed over the double yellow line and into oncoming traffic, striking the victim before fleeing east on Eastern Avenue.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by DC Fire and EMS personnel. The name and age are being withheld pending the investigation.

This is a developing story .Check Daily Voice for updates.

