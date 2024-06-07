Best Locally-Owned Doughnut Shops In Northern Virginia

If you're looking to keep this holiday alive, here are some of the best doughnut shops in Northern Virginia.

We tried to include locally-owned shops only, with a wide variety of options to please everyone, whether you like the classic glazed or Boston cream, or something more artisanal.

Good Company Doughnuts: Local, veteran and family-owned shop with locations across Arlington and Washington D.C.

Astro Donuts & Fried Chicken: Two childhood hockey friends opened this joint focusing on their two favorite comfort foods. Locations in Shirlington Village, Falls Church, and Washington DC.

Just Fine Donuts: Located at the popular The Dairy Godmother in Alexandria, which offers frozen custard and nostalgic treats, like an ever-changing array of doughnuts.

Freddy's Donuts: Fredericksburg's first service station is now Freddy's Donuts, and vows to preserve the area's history. Horchata, French toast, filled raspberry ringer, and more are on the menu today.

Dough Market: This local doughnut shop was started by a GMU grad fulfilling her dream of owning her own bakery. You can find Dough Market at farmers markets across Ashburn and DC offering "familiar recipes featuring Asian flavors" like ube, earl grey, and banana milk custard.

Sweet Rose Bakeshop: Located in Purcellville, Sweet Rose offers a variety of homemade goodies and is running a promotion for National Donut Day.

