Benjamin Hernandez Torres was convicted on Tuesday following a multi-day trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia of raping the child multiple times over the course of several years.

According to the evidence and testimony presented at trial, between 2010 and 2014, Hernandez Torres, who was the victim’s mother’s then boyfriend, raped the victim multiple times when she was between 5 and 8 years old.

She disclosed around 10 years later when she saw a photo of Hernandez Torres back at her house years later.

Hernandez Torres was convicted on July 1 of five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree child sexual abuse, each with aggravating circumstances.

When he is sentenced in September, he faces the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of release on the first-degree child sexual abuse counts.

If he were to ever be released, Hernandez Torres would be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

