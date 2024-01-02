Beloved Father Dies At Hospital Days After Shooting In Southeast DC: MPD

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, officers were called to the 2900 block of Knox Place SE to investigate a reported shooting, where they found District resident Dwayne Barbour suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Barbour was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries, and on Tuesday, the department announced that he died there at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Word of his death left friends and family reeling as they mourned his passing.

The shooting remains under investigation, and a $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

