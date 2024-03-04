Barricaded Person Set Fire In Southeast DC Apartment Building During Standoff (Developing)

Some evacuations were required inside a building when a fire was reported in the third floor of an apartment building that had to be contained by sprinklers.

The incident was reported at around 3 p.m. on March 4.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the fire was declared under control by DC Fire and EMS personnel.

The barricaded person was taken into custody and evaluated by paramedics. No other injuries were reported, and first responders were working to get residents back in the building after they were sheltered in a nearby recreation center.

According to fire investigators, the incident is being considered incendiary, and "an activated sprinkler was critical in holding the flames in check until final extinguishment by firefighters."

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.