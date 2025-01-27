'Barely Alive:' Washington Caps PA, Voice Actor From VA Wes Johnson Suffers Medical Emergency

Last week, Johnson flew down to Atlanta to host a benefit event for the National Alzheimer's Foundation, but never made it after checking into his hotel.

"When he didn’t show up at the event, his wife tried desperately to get in touch with him," organizers of a GoFund me for Johnson that went viral, said. "It took hotel security to enter his room and discover him unconscious and barely alive."

Paramedics reportedly had difficulty finding a pulse, and Johnson later found himself in the ICU Unit.

The Capitals also shared the GoFundMe - which raised nearly $100,000 in less than 24 hours, including $25,000 from Caps owner Ted Leonsis - on social media.

"The Washington Capitals express our heartfelt thoughts and send our best wishes to our beloved public address announcer, Wes Johnson."

While Capitals' fans are familiar with Johnson, fans of the Arlington man is likely more widely known for his voice acting, with credits that include the Fallout video game franchise, Starfield, the Elder Scrolls games, and multiple television appearances.

He was also an announcer of "America's Most Wanted," and hosted "Wild Wes" on 99.1 WHFS.

"Wes has always been the friend who would give you his last dollar, as well as the shirt off his back," organizers of the GoFundMe added.

"Wes volunteers for so many causes and is always the first person to jump at helping anyone who asks, and even helping those who don’t ask."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"If your life has ever been touched by his work or his heart- it’s time to show your gratitude," they wrote.

"If you’ve ever joined him in UNLEASHING THE FURY - donate now.

"If his comedy has ever made you laugh- donate now."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.