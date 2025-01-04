Baltimore Orioles Owner David Rubenstein Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom

"The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," according to the White House.

Rubenstein, the co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group, purchased the Orioles last year for approximately $1.7 billion, but it is his work outside of the stadium that landed him the prestigious award.

"(At The Carlyle Group), he built one of the most successful global investment firms," White House officials said. "He is renowned for his philanthropy and generous support for the restoration of historic landmarks and the country’s cultural institutions."

Other recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom include Magic Johnson, Lionel Messi, bono, Michael J. Fox, Bill Nye, Denzel Washington, George Soros, and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.

A complete list can be found here. The awards were presented at the White House on Saturday, Jan. 4.

"President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else," officials said. "These 19 individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place.

"They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world."

