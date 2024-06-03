Axe-Wielding Robber Arrested After Arlington Pursuit, Police Say

Daryl Palmer broke into a business he'd been banned from on the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive around 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, the sheriff's office said.

He went behind the counter, at which point an employee called police, the office said. Palmer walked toward the exit, pulled out an axe hidden in a backpack, struck a display case and fled on food, police said.

A description of Palmer was broadcast to officers, who arrested him after a foot pursuit on N. Stuart Street. The axe was recovered by officers.

Palmer, who appears to be homeless, was charged with attempted robbery, destruction of property, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing. He was held without bond.

