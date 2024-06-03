Mostly Cloudy 83°

Axe-Wielding Robber Arrested After Arlington Pursuit, Police Say

An 18-year-old Arlington man has been arrested for trying to rob a business he'd been banned from, authorities said.

Daryl Palmer

 Photo Credit: Arlington County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Daryl Palmer broke into a business he'd been banned from on the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive around 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, the sheriff's office said.

He went behind the counter, at which point an employee called police, the office said. Palmer walked toward the exit, pulled out an axe hidden in a backpack, struck a display case and fled on food, police said.

A description of Palmer was broadcast to officers, who arrested him after a foot pursuit on N. Stuart Street. The axe was recovered by officers. 

Palmer, who appears to be homeless, was charged with attempted robbery, destruction of property, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing. He was held without bond.

