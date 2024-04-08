Avion Evans was identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as the teenager who was killed when a fight broke out on the platform of the Brookland-Catholic University Metro Station in the 800 block Monroe Street NE.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on April 4.

Upon arrival, officers found Evans suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the station by DC Fire and EMS personnel.

Evans was reportedly on his way to an after-school program when he stopped to chat with a friend and was killed.

Following the fatal shooting, a GoFundMe campaign was set up for the family, which rapidly gained steam as support from friends and loved ones has come pouring in.

"Our Avion was very smart, intelligent, loved to debate, he was funny, computer graphics, great game editor, running track and a host of other things," his parents said. "We want to remember him as the sweet loving kid that he was. His spirit is here every step of the way."

Police investigators have released photos of the suspect, who was described as a Black man with light skin, who was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, gray square backpack, a mask, light blue jeans, with black and white shoes.

He remains at large days after the fatal shooting.

The shooting is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Those interested in donating to the Evans family can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.