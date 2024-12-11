Automated Trains Will Be Back On DC Metro In Days

This system, which automates train movements, is set to enhance ride smoothness and reduce travel times, according to the WMATA.

ATO is expected to be operational on the Red Line by Sunday, Dec. 15.

ATO is a system that automates the acceleration, deceleration, and speed regulation of trains, allowing for precise and consistent operations.

While train operators remain in the cab to monitor conditions and ensure safety, ATO handles the driving functions, similar to an airplane's autopilot.

This technology aims to provide a smoother ride and improve on-time performance.

WMATA initially used ATO when the Metrorail system began operations in 1976.

However, following a Red Line collision in 2009, which resulted in nine fatalities, the system was switched to manual operation.

Investigations later attributed the accident to a faulty track circuit, not the ATO system. Since then, WMATA has implemented significant safety upgrades, including replacing track circuits and enhancing monitoring technologies, to support the safe reintroduction of automated operations.

