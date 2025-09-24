Mostly Cloudy 69°

At Least 3 Shot At ICE Facility In Dallas: Developing

At least three people were shot in Texas at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, and the suspected gunman is dead after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told CNN the attack unfolded Wednesday morning, Sept. 24.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
Lyons said the shooter is “down” and confirmed at least three people were injured.

It's unclear whether the gunfire occurred inside the facility, outside, or both.

More information is expected later in the morning.

ICE facilities handle a range of immigration enforcement and administrative functions and are typically secured by federal protective services. 

Incidents at federal buildings generally prompt multi-agency responses involving local police, federal protective officers and, when needed, the FBI.

