At Least 3 Shot At ICE Facility In Dallas: Developing

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told CNN the attack unfolded Wednesday morning, Sept. 24.

Lyons said the shooter is “down” and confirmed at least three people were injured.

It's unclear whether the gunfire occurred inside the facility, outside, or both.

More information is expected later in the morning.

ICE facilities handle a range of immigration enforcement and administrative functions and are typically secured by federal protective services.

Incidents at federal buildings generally prompt multi-agency responses involving local police, federal protective officers and, when needed, the FBI.

