Arrest Made In DC Shooting That Killed 3-Year-Old Honesty Cheadle Sitting In Car With Family

Charles Rucker has been arrested in connection with the girl's death after she died at an area hospital following the shooting early on Saturday, July 5 in Southeast DC.

The shooting was reported at around 3 a.m. that morning, and Rucker was identified as a person of interest, and a $50,000 reward was offered for information, leading to his apprehension.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith announced on Friday, July 11, that Rucker has been arrested, citing the "diligence and hard work of (the department's) detectives," who she said "have not stopped their pursuit for justice since they received the horrific call."

“Honesty was only 3 years old — full of light, personality, and so much promise,” her aunt and guardian Tamika Butler said. “She was innocent and deserved a lifetime of love, joy, and safety.”

The child was struck by the bullet and died a few days later, sending shockwaves through the grieving community.

"To her loved ones ... I know today's news does not make you whole again — nothing we can do will fill the void left by Honesty's passing," Smith said during a press conference announcing the arrest. "But we do hope that the arrest brings some comfort or measure of comfort to the family as you grieve."

