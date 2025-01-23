Armed Man From MA Caught With Gun After Taking Tour Of Capitol In DC: Uscp

James A. Faber, 27, believed to be from Carlisle, Massachusetts, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 21, after Capitol Police spotted him near his parked car on First Street NE, authorities said.

He was carrying a concealed 9mm handgun loaded with unregistered ammunition. Authorities said Faber, who had been flagged earlier as a person in crisis with possible suicidal thoughts, entered the Capitol Visitor Center undetected even though he triggered a security alarm.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt," a USCP spokesperson said. "A full review of this incident has already been ordered, as well as mandatory refresher training on security screening, so this never happens again."

Security footage shows Faber entering the building through the south checkpoint. Although magnetometers detected the firearm, the officer conducting a secondary search allowed him to proceed. That officer has since been suspended, and an administrative investigation into their actions is underway.

Faber reportedly joined a Capitol tour and later exited through the Library of Congress. Officers apprehended him around 2:15 p.m. as he returned to his car. He now faces charges including carrying a pistol without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

Officials emphasized there is no indication Faber intended to harm Congress or staff. However, the breach has raised serious concerns about Capitol security protocols. The case is now with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

