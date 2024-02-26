Armed Kidnappers Drove Victim To His Virginia Home, Fled Back To Maryland, DC Police Say

The Metropolitan Police Department issued an alert as they seek the public's assistance in identifying suspects who kidnapped a man at gunpoint in DC, then drove him to Virginia before dropping him off in Maryland, according to officials.

Police say that at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, the victim arranged to meet with a man he met while using social media to sell him items.

The two agreed to meet at 25th Street and L Street NW, and when the victim arrived, two suspects, wearing all black got out of their car brandishing handguns, forcing him back into his own vehicle.

They then drove the man to his home in McLean, stole money and property, then took him to District Heights in Maryland, where they fled the scene and the Prince George's County Police Department was called.

Following the incident, surveillance photos were released of the pair, who remain at large as of Monday morning. It is now being investigated by the Metropolitan, Fairfax, and Prince George's County police departments.

"MPD is encouraging residents to use designated Safe Exchange Zones if meeting up with people to complete transactions from online market platforms," officials in DC said. "These designated areas serve as a safe place for people to exchange goods or money in order to prevent pre-staged robberies.

"MPD also strongly encourages the public to be especially wary of meeting people who refuse to meet at a Safe Exchange Zone location."

