Arlington Stabbing Suspect Charged With Murder After Young Mother Dies At Hospital: Police

Arlington resident Leonardo Reyes is now facing a murder charge after he allegedly attacked Iman Gaye, 26, and a child in the 900 block of Army Navy Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 14, according to the police.

The Arlington Police Department announced the murder charge on Monday night after Gaye died at an area hospital from injuries sustained in the assault. The toddler was released on Monday, Dec. 23 after being treated and evaluated.

Reyes was arrested the day after the shooting and initially charged with two counts each of:

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Contributing to the delinquency of a child;

Child abuse.

Police say the incident began when Reyes approached Gaye as she walked with her toddler outside a business. Without warning, he attacked them with a knife before fleeing the scene on foot, investigators said.

Officers arrived to find the woman and toddler suffering from serious injuries. Medics rushed them to nearby hospitals, where the woman was listed in critical but stable condition before her death, and the toddler is listed as stable.

A second child at the scene was unharmed.

Officers quickly broadcast a description of the suspect, who was spotted entering a nearby parking garage. Police set up a perimeter and found Reyes hiding under a parked car. After a brief struggle, officers arrested him with help from a K9 unit, authorities said.

Reyes is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.