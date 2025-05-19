Arlington Officer Hospitalized After Hit-Run Driver Strikes Cop During Traffic Stop: Police

The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, in the 1600 block of South Eads Street in Arlington, police said.

Two officers were outside of their cruisers conducting a traffic stop when an unrelated passing vehicle struck one of the officers and sped away, according to police.

Medics rushed the injured officer to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The officer has since been released and is recovering at home, police said.

Investigators later found the striking vehicle parked and unoccupied nearby.

The driver, ultimately identified as 24-year-old Anthony Aquice of Arlington, turned himself in later that afternoon, police said.

Aquice was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

“This crash is a sobering reminder of the dangers officers can face each time they step onto the roadway to assist travelers, investigate crimes and conduct traffic enforcement,” Chief Andy Penn said.

“We all have a responsibility to protect those who protect us. I implore drivers to slow down and move over any time you see flashing blue, red or amber lights. It’s not only the law, it may also save a life.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

