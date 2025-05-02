Arlington Man Targeted Twice In Under 24 Hours By Same Teens In Robbery, Shooting: Police

Teens targeted the Arlington man, who was victimized twice in under 24 hours, leading to a mad scramble to apprehend those responsible.

The back-to-back crimes were reported on Monday, April 29, and Tuesday, April 30.

The first incident happened shortly after noon Monday in a stairwell of a parking garage in the 600 block of North Glebe Road. Police said several suspects assaulted the victim and stole his clothes before running away.

Minor injuries were reported.

Kevin Flores Moya, 18, of Arlington, and two other teens were later arrested and charged with:

Robbery;

Conspiracy to commit felony;

Assault by mob.

Just under 21 hours later, at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, the same victim was walking in the area when someone fired a gun at him from a vehicle. No one was hit.

The suspect fled the scene, though investigators identified the shooter as a juvenile.

He was taken into custody and charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Detectives executed a residential search warrant on May 1 in the 100 block of North Thomas Street, where they recovered evidence connected to both the mob assault and shooting.

Police say more suspects may be at large, and additional charges could be pending.

