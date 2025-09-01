Arlington Crews Pull Off Rescue After Toucan Falls In Toilet, Gets Stuck Behind Dishwasher

Chester the Toucan — who has gained a following on social media — had to be rescued over the holiday weekend after he found his way behind a dishwasher and couldn't get out.

The rescue marked a long day for Chester's owner, Maria Stagliano, who has developed a strong social media following showcasing her life with the curious bird.

Stagliano said that for the first time ever, Chester fell into the toilet after she forgot to put the lid down as she was cleaning up, so she rushed him to the sink to give him a quick wash.

Mistakes were made.

"Chester does NOT like forced baths (they only happen in emergent instances such as this…) and so he quickly fled the scene before I could dry him," she posted along with a video showing the petrified bird fleeing.

"He ended up disappearing into a small hole by the dishwasher and a false baseboard," she continued. "I don’t think either of us knew this hole existed by the dishwasher. I can’t even see it—I had to put my phone up in there to get the video and see if he was okay inside the dead space."

As a precaution, Stagliano said that she called the Arlington Fire Department for an assist, and they were able to get the bird out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Stagliano said that she "was afraid of removing the dishwasher (herself) since there were tubes back there and (she) didn't know if it'd cause damage or a water supply burst, so (she) needed professional assistance."

"My apartment complex has emergency 'on call' maintenance for the weekends but they didn’t answer and then when they finally got back to me they said it wasn’t an emergency," she posted.

"Sooooooo….I figured hey, firemen get cats out of trees. Surely they can get a toucan out of a dishwasher crawl space?"

