Arlington Apartment Inferno That Sent Dozens Running Ends With Three Arrests: Police

At around 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, members of the Arlington County Fire Department were called to an apartment fire in the 1000 block of South Quebec Street, where there was a blaze that displaced nearly three dozen people.

The incident led to several residents being treated for smoke inhalation, and the blaze was considered "suspicious in nature."

"A comprehensive criminal investigation was initiated by the officers and deputies of the Arlington County Office of the Fire Marshal, assisted by the Arlington County Police and other allied agencies, and revealed strong evidence of arson," officials said.

"As a result of the months-long investigation, three suspects were identified and subsequently arrested."

According to the Arlington County Police Department, Marvin Adelso Hernandez Lopez, 18, Wilmer Agustin De Leon, 20, both of Arlington, and Woodbridge resident Erasbiel Flores, 22, were all taken into custody and charged.

Hernandez Lopez was charged with:

Arson;

Conspiracy to commit arson;

Possession of fictitious identification;

Firearm: Possess by foreign alien;

Reckless handling of a firearm.

De Leon and Flores were charged with arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

The fire remains under investigation.

