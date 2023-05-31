Arlington Air Force Vet Tried Stopping Man From Assault On GF — He Got Beaten Instead

The Arlington Air Force veteran was walking down Wilson Boulevard in Clarendon when he spotted a young couple arguing on Sunday evening, May 28, according to a GoFundMe page and report by NBC Washington.

"He starts getting violent with her — pushing her around and trying to rip off her clothes," Theo recalls. "I intervened... and got the s*** beat out of me."

Theo lost count of the punches after the sixth, he said.

"His GF pulled him back long enough for me to stumble away, but not far enough as he broke away from her and went for another series of blows," Theo said.

He guesses 15 total.

As of Wednesday, May 31, more than $10,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for Theo, who was still smiling through his two black eyes.

"Theo would never ask for help on his own behalf, which is one reason we are," said campaign founder, Luca Gattoni-Celli. "He is a remarkable human being, unbelievably kind and patient.

"I am not surprised at all that he tried to protect someone he saw being abused, with no consideration for his own safety. And in typical Theo fashion, he wants to pursue restorative justice. His assailant is still at large, but regardless, that justice starts with us, his friends and neighbors."

