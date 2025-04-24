‘Are You Jewish?’ Text From Feds Blindsides Barnard College Staff: Reports

This week, a questionnaire was reportedly sent to employees at the school that was largely disregarded until it was determined it was, in fact, from the federally-operated Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The message was sent without warning to employees' personal cellphones linking to a voluntary survey asking if they are Jewish or Israeli and whether they have been subjected to harassment or anti-Semitism, according to The Guardian.

"On Monday, I received a text message that I assumed was spam," Riley Callanan, a teacher's assistant at Barnard College wrote in GZERO Media.

"Today, I realized it was a very real survey from the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission asking me if I was Jewish – and that it was sent to everyone on Barnard College’s payroll."

The Intercept reported that a professor at Barnard College called the "voluntary survey" "incredibly sinister.

"The federal government reaching out to our personal cellphones to identify who is Jewish is incredibly sinister,” Barnard associate professor Debbie Becher, who is Jewish and received the text told The Intercept.

“They are clearly targeting what most of the United States, I hope and I think, defines as freedom of speech, but only in the case of anti-Israeli speech.”

Barnard's general counsel reportedly acknowledged that the college shared staff members' contact information, and vowed to give more warning if the college is required to share additional information with the government.

"Barnard was not given advance notice of this outreach," Serena Longely wrote to faculty and staff. "Participation is entirely voluntary.

"If you choose to respond, please know that both federal law and Barnard policy strictly prohibit any form of retaliation."

