Antionette Gilmore, 28, was sentenced on Tuesday to 84 months in prison for the October 2023 kidnapping of her roommate, which she perpetrated with her cousin.

According to court documents, on Oct. 12, 2023, Michael Brown got into an argument over the phone with Gilmore, during which, she told him she wanted her out of their apartment.

They agreed that she would pick him up from downtown DC to bring him back to her apartment so he could collect his things.

Or so he thought.

Instead, prosecutors say that Gilmore and her cousin picked up Brown, and once he was inside the car, she had her cousin punch, beat and steal his belongings while she drove away.

Brown tried to get out of the car, they continued. But they locked the doors and trapped him inside.

Investigators said that along the way, Brown was able to get the back door of the car open and he escaped; however, at Gilmore's direction, her cousin jumped out and chased down Brown, dragging him by the collar of his shirt back into the vehicle.

Once they got to their destination, Brown was pulled out of the car, when he again managed to break free and went straight to the Sixth District Police substation, where he reported the incident, leading to Gilmore's arrest.

Gilmore was convicted by a jury of the kidnapping on Monday, May 20. In addition to her prison term, a judge also ordered she serve five years of supervised release.

