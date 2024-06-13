Mostly Cloudy 87°

'Angel On Earth:' Grandmother Killed In DC Carjacking Mourned As Selfless

A 55-year-old woman who died as the result of a carjacking in Washington DC is being mourned for her altruism

 Photo Credit: Leslie Gaines Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Leslie Gaines was sitting in the front seat of a Mazda SUV outside of Washington Hospital Center around 1:10 p.m. Monday, June 3, when her daughter got out to get her a wheelchair, DC Metro police said.

That's when 22-year-old Kayla Brown hopped behind the wheel and drove away, Gaines still in the car. Around 1:30 p.m., Brown tried to turn left from 6th Street NW onto D Street, but failed to negotiate the turn and crashed into a building.

Brown got out and tried to flee on foot but was arrested. Gaines was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After consulting with the United States Attorney’s Office, the suspect, 22-year-old Kayla Kenisha Brown, of Southeast, was charged with Felony Murder, Kidnapping, and Carjacking.

A GoFundMe for Gaines' family says a judge dropped the kidnapping and murder charges for Brown.

Meanwhile, more than $1,000 had been raised on that GoFundMe for Gaines' family.

"For those of you who were lucky enough to know Leslie knew how amazing she was. Not only was she loving and caring but a remarkable woman, devoted mother, and grandmother," it says. "Leslie was one of the most selfless individuals I've ever met, her smile lit up any room, her sense of humor, her love for life, the abundance of happiness, and so much more we will all miss about her."

Gaines is survived by three daughters, five grandchildren, two sisters, and countless other loved ones.

Click here to donate.

