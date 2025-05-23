Andrew Ramirez, 42, of Jefferson in Frederick County, was arrested this week and later indicted on charges of first- and second-degree sexual abuse of a client, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and US Attorney’s Office .

The incident happened in NJuly 2023, prosecutors said, at the Salamander Hotel on Maryland Avenue SW.

According to prosecutors, the victim had arrived for spa services and was taken to the treatment room by Ramirez.

During the massage, the suspect allegedly told the victim to turn over. When the towel fell, leaving the victim exposed and with his face covered, Ramirez continued the body oil massage, authorities said.

"The victim reported feeling what he believed to be (Ramirez) performing oral sex on him," according to prosecutors. "He reported what had happened to members of the hotel team and called 911."

Ramirez was identified through DNA testing and other investigative tools, officials said.

The case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit. A status hearing is scheduled for July 11, 2025, in DC Superior Court.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who believes they were assaulted by Ramirez to call 202-727-3700.

