Ana Cecilia “CeCí” Escobar-Arevalo, a 40-year-old wife and mother of two from Northeast DC, hasn’t been seen since the morning of Friday, May 30, when she left home around 7:20 a.m. to head to work—and vanished.

Her phone last pinged near Newburg, Maryland. Her car, a blue 2008 Honda CR-V with DC tags (EB2261), hasn’t been found. Her loved ones say she never showed up for her shift—and never returned home.

“Ana’s disappearance has shattered our world,” relatives said through a GoFundMe campaign. “We are searching tirelessly, hoping and praying for her safe return.”

Escobar-Arevalo was reported missing from the 5800 block of 8th Street NE.

Police say she was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, and black shoes. She’s described as 5'5", 142 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Despite wellness checks, community flyers, and assistance from detectives and local media, no one knows where she is.

A GoFundMe has raised hundreds of dollars to help her family cover basic needs, support their two children—Gaby, 17, and Xavy, 12—and hire a private investigator to aid in the search.

Born in El Salvador and raised by her grandmother, Escobar-Arevalo moved to the US at 17 and worked her way up from server assistant to head bartender at the National Democratic Club, where she’s been beloved by members and coworkers for years.

"CeCí is a devoted Catholic and member of Sagrado Corazón, Shrine of the Sacred Heart, parish," loved ones said. "Her faith guides her, and she has always believed in the power of prayer and community."

“She’s dependable, generous, and full of life,” they continued. “She’s a homebody who loves dancing to cumbia, eating pupusas, and spending time with her family.”

Her husband, Hugo Perez and their children are now left clinging to hope—and asking the public for help.

“She left for work, just like any other day,” the family wrote. “But that day, she didn’t come back. Please help us bring her home.”

The GoFundMe for Ana Cecilia Escobar-Arevalo’s family can be found here.

"Every hour without CeCí is agonizing," her family said.

"We are doing everything possible to keep her name and face in the public eye, but this kind of search requires resources and expertise we simply don’t have on our own."

