Ana Cecilia “CeCí” Escobar Arevalo, 40, was discovered disoriented and dehydrated inside a vacant property in Newburg on Monday, June 9, according to her family.

She was rushed to the hospital and is now receiving medical care.

“By the grace of God, CeCí has been found,” her loved ones wrote in a public update. “This moment is nothing short of a miracle, and we are filled with gratitude for your prayers, support, and relentless help searching for her.”

Escobar Arevalo hadn't been seen since the morning of Friday, May 30, when she left home around 7:20 a.m. to head to work—and vanished.

Her phone last pinged near Newburg. Her car, a blue 2008 Honda CR-V with DC tags (EB2261), hasn’t been found. Her loved ones say she never showed up for her shift—and never returned home.

Her disappearance sparked a days-long search across the region as family and friends posted flyers, contacted hospitals, and notified police.

Her husband, Hugo Perez, and their two children, Gaby and Xavy, said it was completely out of character for her not to respond or go missing.

They described her as being devoted to her family and her faith.

The search for Escobar Arevalo quickly spread across Virginia and Maryland, with police agencies and volunteers canvassing neighborhoods and wooded areas where she may have passed through.

It’s still unclear how she ended up in Newburg, a small community in Charles County miles from her home. Her family says the investigation is ongoing and that more details will be shared when they’re able.

“At this time, the investigation is still ongoing, and we will share more details when we can. We kindly ask for your continued patience and privacy,” they wrote in a statement.

Her survival has stunned supporters who followed the case closely, many calling it divine intervention.

The GoFundMe page originally launched to support search efforts is now being shifted to support her long road to recovery and help her family get back on their feet.

“We are shifting the purpose of this GoFundMe to help cover CeCí’s recovery, as well as provide support for her husband Hugo, and their two children, Gaby and Xavy, as they all begin the long journey of healing together,” the organizers wrote.

Born in El Salvador and raised by her grandmother, Escobar-Arevalo moved to the US at 17 and worked her way up from server assistant to head bartender at the National Democratic Club, where she’s been beloved by members and coworkers for years.

"CeCí is a devoted Catholic and member of Sagrado Corazón, Shrine of the Sacred Heart, parish," loved ones said. "Her faith guides her, and she has always believed in the power of prayer and community."

“She’s dependable, generous, and full of life,” they continued. “She’s a homebody who loves dancing to cumbia, eating pupusas, and spending time with her family.”

As of Tuesday, June 10, the campaign had raised more than $5,000 and continued to climb.

“Thank you again, from the bottom of our hearts.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.