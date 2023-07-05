Mostly Cloudy 84°

American Dreams Cut Short For Immigrant Students Killed In July 4th Arlington Crash

The pair of 20-somethings killed in an Arlington crash in the wee-hours of the Fourth of July had come to the United States seeking better lives, those who knew them said.

Habiba Harbaoui and Furkan Avkan.
Cecilia Levine
Habiba Harbaoui, 21, a native of Tunisia, and Furkan Avkan, 23, of Alexandria — who hails from Turkey — both died in the 2:05 a.m. crash on Walter Reed Drive, Tuesday, July 4, Arlington County police said.

A Facebook tribute penned by a Turkish community center says Furkan graduated from a Turkish aircraft maintenance engineering school.

Furkan died at the scene while Habiba died at the hospital. A third, female victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

More than $7,300 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign for Habiba and Furkan's families.

Furkan was heading south on Walter Reed Drive when he left the roadway, entered the median, and struck a tree at S. Dinwiddie Street, the Arlington County Police Department said.

The car had erupted in flames when firefighters arrived. Furkan was pronounced dead at the scene, while his two passengers were removed from the vehicle and taken to area hospitals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Parsons at tparsons@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4172. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). 

