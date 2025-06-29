Mostly Cloudy 89°

Amazon Van Goes Up In Flames On Arlington Roadway; No Packages Damaged, Officials Say

An Amazon delivery van went up in flames Sunday afternoon in Virginia, sending thick black smoke into the air as firefighters rushed to stop it from spreading.

The Amazon truck went up in flames on Sunday afternoon.

 Photo Credit: Arlington Fire & EMS
Zak Failla
Crews were called just before 1:45 p.m. on June 29, to the 2200 block of South Clark Street for a fully involved vehicle fire that had started to extend into nearby bushes, according to Arlington Fire & EMS officials.

Photos from the scene show the van completely engulfed in fire, with flames pouring out of the front and heavy smoke rising over nearby buildings. 

The Amazon-branded van, which displayed the words “Let us save you the trip,” was charred and melted at the front after the fire was put out.

No injuries were reported.

“E105 quickly extinguished the delivery vehicle fire,” officials posted on X. “No injuries to the driver or firefighters. Fire marshals will be investigating the cause.”

Roughly an hour later, officials confirmed it was a gas-powered vehicle and that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning engine.

“There was no explosion, and no packages were involved,” the department added.

