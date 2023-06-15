Amazon Unveils HQ2 In Arlington

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, June 15 at Metro Park, which includes a playground, and of course a pair of 22-story office towers powered by renewable energy that can accommodate 8,000 employees.

The buildings at 1400 S. Eads St., boast 50,000 square feet of retail space, EV charging stations, bike racks, bike lanes, a dog park, walking paths.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed the crowd at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"I want to thank everyone from the broad Amazon family for believing in Virginia, for investing in Virginia, for partnering with Virginia, and for delivering," he said. "There are lots of times when there are promises made. But the most important thing is when promises are kept."

