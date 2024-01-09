Hamilton, 29, has been sentenced to eight months in prison after admitting in federal court to contempt and obstruction of justice for illegally recording and publishing grand jury proceedings to seemingly bolster his social media following, federal authorities announced.

The District resident was ultimately brought down by that social media presence.

According to court documents, Hamilton, a former special police officer who worked as an armed guard at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, was sworn in as a grand juror in DC Superior Court in September 2022, with his service ending approximately a month later when he was found posting from the Grand Jury room at the US Attorney's Office.

Hamilton was identified by members of the Attorney's Office as a juror in a particular case in 2022 and he later admitted during an interview that he posted recordings to his Instagram Story that he took on one of two phones he owns.

He also sent dozens of text and Instagram messages with the privileged live conversations while discussing his grand jury service.

Further, prosecutors say that Hamilton, "demonstrated an awareness in numerous messages that he was not permitted to have his cellphone in the room during presentations before the grand jury."

During his orientation on the day he was sworn in, he recorded himself with his right hand raised as he took an oath to keep secret information learned during his service with the jury private.

In that video, officials said that with his right arm raised, he looked at the phone and stated "I'm about to lie."

He was arrested weeks later on Nov. 17, 2022.

Officials noted that grand jurors are required to place phones and recording devices into lockers at the US Attorney's Office during deliberations. They are also instructed beforehand that those proceedings are secret and must remain so until the court rules otherwise.

"Grand jurors are admonished to preserve the secrecy of the proceedings by abstaining from communicating with family, friends, representatives of the news media or any other person concerning that which transpires in the grand jury room," which Hamilton violated.

Despite the warnings, Hamilton was busy on Instagram Live, often overlaying his stories with rat emojis and terms such as "hot" or "snitches," while "continuously showing contempt and disdain for any individual who would testify before a grand jury."

On multiple occasions the videos included witnesses stating their name for all of his followers to see, while occasionally zooming in on evidence that was presented on the screen.

Prosecutors said that Hamilton also had a conversation with his followers where he stated the witness was the one who should be considered "guilty."

Hamilton was not unaware that what he was doing was questionable, and at least three occasions referenced that he could face three years in prison for bringing the phone into the room with him.

Once he was identified by personnel at the US Attorney's Office, Hamilton ultimately copped to the crime, admitting to the recordings and messages discussing his grand jury service.

"The secrecy of grand jury proceedings protects the integrity of ongoing investigations, ensuring that grand jurors and witnesses are free from improper influence; safeguarding against the possible destruction of evidence by those investigated; and protecting the privacy of uncharged individuals,” US Attorney Matthew Graves stated.

“Before serving, grand jurors take an oath to protect this secrecy. Hamilton’s violation of his oath is a crime."

